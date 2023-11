Rines Ss And Wakiso Hill played out to a 1-1 draw

Rines SS and Wakiso Hill played out to a 1-1 all draw in one of the games that climaxed match day five of the Fufa Women Super League played at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Action in the league continues today with She Maroons hosting Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club at Prisons Grounds in Luzira.