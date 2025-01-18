Residents asked to support blood donation drive as Hoima regional blood bank opens

Residents in the Bunyoro Sub-Region have been urged to embrace the local blood donation drive as the Hoima Regional Blood Bank opened in Kasingo, Hoima City. Hoima City Woman MP Asinansi Nyakato has also participated in the donation exercise at the regional blood bank. Since the blood bank was handed over by the contractor to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital in November last year, they have received 25 donors at the site. Last evening, they welcomed 15 walk-in donors, including MP Asinansi Nyakato. On the opening day, the residents collected 100 units of blood during the donation drive, both at the blood bank and Hoima Central Market. They are currently experiencing a shortage of blood donors, as most of their regular donors are students, who are on holiday.