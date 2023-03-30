Representatives raise concerns about regional conflicts

The Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes region has reported increased rebel attacks and displacement of people in the Eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan. The legislators from the 12 member states discussed the increased escalation of the crisis between Rwanda and the DRC Government. The legislators, who are meeting in Juba, have suggested the need for concerted efforts from the various states to end instability in the affected countries. It was also pointed out that the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels are re-emerging in neighbouring South Sudan, terrorising the populace there.