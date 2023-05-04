Relatives of bodyguard who Killed Minister Engola express shock, reveal financial struggles

Relatives of Private Wilson Sabiiti, the bodyguard who turned his gun on his principal, Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, the State Minister for Labour and shot him dead on Tuesday morning, say Sabiiti was a friendly and calm man. However, they say although he had been in the army for several years, he was always short of money. Gillian Nantume brings us this story. He is survived by a wife and four children.