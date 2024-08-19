Regional Officer launches civic education to curb voter bribery

The Regional Election Officer for South Western Uganda, Robert Beine, has initiated civic and voter education in Rugarama-Katokye County, Kyanamira Sub-county, in Kabale District. This is part of the strategy to combat the commercialization of politics and reduce instances of voter bribery as the country prepares for the forthcoming election. Beine emphasized that civic education is crucial in empowering citizens to understand their rights and responsibilities in the electoral process, thereby fostering transparency and accountability. He began this initiative in his community to set a valuable precedent, highlighting the importance of grassroots engagement in promoting fair electoral practices. You said: