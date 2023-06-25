Regional legislators demand explanation for rebel presence in Eastern Congo

Regional legislators have demanded an explanation as to why the eastern Congo continues to harbour rebels that cause a lot of mayhem to the region. The call came as the East African Legislative Assembly debated a motion tabled by Uganda’s representative Jacqueline Amongin in Arusha Tanzania this week. They particularly condemned the barbaric killing of students at Lhubiriha secondary school in the Kasese district. Francis Jjingo has more in this report.