Regional legislators call for negotiated peace

The Executive Committee of the Forum of Parliaments in the Great Lakes Region has requested the African Union to consider facilitating alternative peaceful avenues to bring peace to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Onyango Kakoba, the Secretary-General of the Forum, told NTV that combat should be considered when everything else fails. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, there was a suggestion by the African Union to use combat after the killing of a Kenyan soldier attached to the East African Standby Forces, which are helping maintain peace in this volatile part of the DRC, infiltrated by over 130 rebel groups.