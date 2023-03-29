Recently released NUP lawmakers Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana speak out

The Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya and Makindye Division West MP Allan Ssewanyana have revealed that their release from prison was not triggered by any negotiation between the National Unity Platform party leaders and the central government, as it is being rumoured. The legislators have attributed the speculation to individuals, whom they did not mention, but said are seeking to tarnish their reputation. The MPs made the revelations as they addressed journalists at the NUP party headquarters in Kampala.