Real estate owners being cheated out of ignorance - experts

The Real Estate Institute of East Africa says that developers or condominium properties are taking advantage of new and prospecting owners of properties in the larger part of Kampala who are ignorant of the current provisions of the law enacted in 2001. Nicholas Arinaitwe, the Executive Director of the institute, also says that since being enacted, uptake of the law is very poor and urges the government to come to the rescue of consumers. This was during a training of practitioners on the management, development and planning of the condominium property market.