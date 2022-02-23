Rains to come in March, disaster prone regions warned

The meteorology department has advised farmers to begin planting crops from mid-march when most regions are expected to start receiving consistent rains. While addressing the media at the Meteorological centre in Kampala, the state minister for water Aisha Sekindi, however, warned that some parts of the country will receive above-normal rains which might lead to flash floods, landslides and other rain-related disasters. In this report, Sudhir Byaruhanga highlights the areas which will be affected and the recommendations that the ministry has issued.