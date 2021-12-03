RAIL TRANSPORT: MPs query why four new locomotives are not in use

Members of Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises have learnt that four refurbished locomotives procured by the Uganda Railway Corporation this year are still sitting unused. This version of the locomotives cannot turn at the available triangular sections of the railway line. The railway officials have given assurance that vehicles, purchased at 48 billion shillings, will be up and running in the next two weeks. The committee visited Nalukolongo Railway workshop where the locomotives are stationed.