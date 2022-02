Pupil killed as fire guts Kawaala school dormitory

Police has started investigating two fire incidents at Good times Infant Nursery and Primary School Kawaala in which one pupil has been confirmed dead. Mathew Amanya a P6 pupil passed away after a fire outbreak in a dormitory that was housing P6 and P7 pupils in the school on Monday night. A dormitory at this same school caught fire over the weekend but this one was quickly put out.