President Museveni urges clergy to aid their faithful

President Museveni has again urged religious leaders to focus on their key ministry to cater to both the spiritual and physical needs of the faithful. According to the president, it is not enough to only look at spiritual nourishment but also to consider helping the faithful improve their ability to raise their level of wealth. President Museveni's call came in a speech delivered for him by the State Minister for Industry David Bahati during a fundraising ceremony for the construction of the Ankole diocese Mothers Union Family Complex. President Museveni contributed 50 million shillings of the 270 million raised in cash and pledges.