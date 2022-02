President Museveni set to convene IGAD meeting

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will host a Heads Of State meeting in March convened by IGAD. After a tumultuous three years in which civil war raged in Ethiopia, a coup d'etat happened in Sudan and a heady election in Somalia, the meeting is anticipated to discuss the heart of the crisis in IGAD countries. Raymond Mujuni sat down with the Executive Secretary of IGAD on his visit to Uganda and now brings us this interview.