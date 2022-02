President Museveni lifts boda boda curfew

President Museveni has announced the end of a two-year sustained curfew imposed on Bodaboda operators. The commercial motorcyclists will from Monday be allowed to resume work throughout the day. The curfew was lifted for the rest of the economy, two weeks ago. NTV’s Jackson Onyango was on hand at Maluku grounds in Mbale, as the president made the announcement during celebrations to mark 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary.