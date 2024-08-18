President Museveni lauds speaker Among’s dev't efforts

President Museveni has expressed confidence in Speaker Anita Among's efforts to lift the poor of Bukedea out of poverty. The commendation came during a visit to Bukedea today, in which he was also there to launch the East Africa Schools Sports Association games. The President's commendation followed a plea from Kachumbala county member of parliament Patrick Isiagi, who requested him to protect the speaker of Among from mafias who continue to attack her.