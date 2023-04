President Museveni commends Irene Mugisha

President Museveni has described Irene Birungi Mugisha as a very brave, enthusiastic and determined person who has an immense thirst for knowledge. The president's commendation came as he formally launched a book authored by Irene Birungi Mugisha entitled ‘The CEO in You. The Changemaker’ at a colourful ceremony that took place at State House Nakasero.