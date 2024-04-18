President Museveni, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo to meet over judiciary budget

The judiciary's budget could soon be enhanced if a future meeting between President Museveni and Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo reaches a common consensus. During the commissioning of the new Supreme Court and Court of Appeal buildings today in Kampala, the Chief Justice asked Museveni to enhance the institution's budget to at least 800 billion shillings from the current 381 billion shillings. However, the President appeared not to commit to this request and said he would meet the Chief Justice soon to discuss the matter. Daniel Kibet reports.