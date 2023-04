President Museveni attends Keith Muhakanizi's Funeral Service

A funeral service for Keith Muhakanizi, the former Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister is underway at Kololo independence grounds in Kampala. President Museveni has joined friends and family to pray for Muhakanizi who died after a long illness. He had also served as the permanent secretary in the finance ministry and secretary to the treasury. He will be laid to rest in Lyantonde tomorrow.