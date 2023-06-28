Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Bagaya clan seeks Shs1b for King Oyo coronation anniversary
  • 2 National Farmers want tough penalty for vanilla theft
  • 3 National New law opens door to interest-free loans
  • 4 National New dawn as govt launches Council for physical planners
  • 5 National Newborns to be prioritised for malaria vaccination