President Museveni and UN Representative discuss lifelong skills training for Refugees

President Yoweri Museveni has met the United Nations representative in Uganda, Susan Ngongi Namondo to discuss training refugees with life-long skills. It was in contrast to the engagement on agriculture which Museveni noted, breeds hostilities with the host communities as he stressed that land is a danger point. Namondo was accompanied by representatives of other UN agencies in Uganda who conveyed their condolences over the attack by the Allied Democratic Forces in Kasese that killed 37 students.