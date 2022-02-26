PRESERVING THE ENVIRONMENT:Gov’t launches drive to plant 2million bamboo trees

Kasese district authorities and officials from the ministry of water and environment have launched a Bamboo tree planting programme along River Nyamwamba, as a measure of strengthening river banks. Over 2 million bamboo trees are to be planted along river Nyamwamba as a flood mitigation measure. The Regional Water management officer Dr Guma Bryan narrated that bamboo is vital in soil stabilization which in turn controls the silting of River Nyamwaba. He appealed to people bordering water bodies to embrace planting bamboo. This comes as locals are requesting support in re-channelling River Nyamwamba back to its original route.