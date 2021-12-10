Police search for UPDF officer whose gun was used in a robbery

Police in Soroti District are looking for a UPDF officer whose gun was used in the robbery of a motorcycle along Moroto Road in Soroti City on Wednesday. The police spokesperson for East Kyoga Region says the robbers stopped William Otai on his way home at 2:00AM and beat him up before taking off with his motorbike Registration Number UEF 060H. The stolen motorcycle was tracked to Arapai, a suburb in Soroti City, where a shootout with the thugs led to the recovery of the gun and the motorcycle.