Police investigate alleged defilement of blind teen by Kyambogo University staff

The police are investigating allegations of the alleged defilement of an underage blind girl by a senior staff member of Kyambogo University. It is alleged that in early October, Dr. Lawrence Eron, the former Dean of the School of Special Needs, dragged and raped a 16-year-old blind girl while accompanying her on a trip to Kenya. However, the father of the victim is concerned that the police chose to release Dr. Eron on police bond for what now appears to be a capital offense.