Police in Oyam vow to crack the whip to stop illegal charcoal trade

Police in Northern Uganda say President Yoweri Museveni’s Executive Order that bans the charcoal trade will be enforced to the letter as it offers much-needed impetus in addressing the high levels of crime in the region. Jimmy Patrick Okema, spokesperson, of North Kyoga Police is now appealing to locals to fully cooperate saying the move is timely.