UGANDA-RWANDA BORDER: Restricted movements despite border reopening
Katuna border has been closed for nearly three years
Education sector to become more relevant to current needs
ELECTRICITY AMENDMENT BILL: Legislation seeks to create stronger regulatory framework
Judiciary budget to be gradually increased
OIL SECTOR DEVELOPMENT: What final investment decision will mean for economy
NUP accuses security agencies of torturing its supporters
UGANDA-RWANDA TRADE: Uncertainty remains over cross-border operations
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT: Gov’t to establish training centres
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY : Cash-strapped traders struggling to restock
Innovator sets up automated community water source for urban poor
Bus operators still unsure about Uganda-Rwanda border travel
JANUARY INFLATION transport fares fell slightly
AMPUTATED POLICE OFFICER: UPDF promises to cover medical costs
ENSALO Y’E KATUNA EGGUDDWAWO: Ab’eby’amaguzi bokka be bakyakkiriziddwa okusala