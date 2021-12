Police asks politicians to pass witness protection law

The police has appealed to law makers to put in place a law that calls for the protection of witnesses as this would be of great importance in the fight against corruption, the absence of the law scares away the would be witnesses. Police also says they arrested another terror suspect Twaha Ssegujja in Nankuwadde Wakiso district in possession of bomb making materials.This was during a police briefing in Naguru