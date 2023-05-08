Police arrest three people over murder of vlogger Isma Olaxess

Police have confirmed the arrest of three people for questioning concerning the murder of Vlogger Ibrahim Tusuubira commonly known as Isma Olaxess or Jajja Ichuli. According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga the driver of the deceased Mathias Wasswa is among those in custody, with police also reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the movements of Tusuubira on the fateful day. He was shot multiple times in his car on Saturday night at Kyanja, Nakawa Division in Kampala, a few meters from his home. Tusuubira was buried in Nkokonjeru, Bukiwe District with family and mourners calling for a thorough investigation.