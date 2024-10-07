PFF party registration in progress, 50 signatures are required

A splinter group of the Forum for Democratic Change party has flagged off the collection of signatures for registering a new political vehicle, the People's Front for Freedom. Erias Lukwago, the Interim President of the FDC- Katonga says they expect cooperation from the security agencies during the exercise which was sanctioned by the Electoral Commission. Meanwhile, Lukwago says the exercise will go on simultaneously with the process of deregistering.