Pastor Kayanja testifies in court against 9 men over sodomy allegations

Kampala Pentecostal Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Center, has today testified in court in a case against a group of nine men, who claim that he sodomized them. The pastor told the court, that the group, known as "Kifeesi" members, trespassed on his church premises, before providing false testimony to police that he had sodomized the duo. Pastor Kayanja says he first met the gang at Rubaga Miracle Centre, during his revival crusade dubbed 77 Days of Grace in 2017, when he was urging young people to stay away from their old ways of living. Kayanja stated today that as a church, they welcomed the group, which also in-turn helped the church to identify wrong elements among the congregation. Baker has more…