Part of Kampala- Masaka road caves in, hundreds stranded

Travelers on the Kampala-Masaka highway continue to be disrupted after a section of the road between Kyengera and Buddo caved in on Saturday. Many people have been spotted walking to their destinations while others had to use boda bodas. Travellers including the Makindye Ssabagabo member of parliament David Sserukenya partly blamed such problems on people who encroach on wetlands. The Uganda National Road Authority is yet to deploy a team to fix the road.