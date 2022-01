Parents in pain as children go missing for a month

The police are still hunting for two children who went missing on 7th and 9th December last year. The two boys who are both ten years old went missing in a bid to escape punishment from their parents. Speaking to NTV, Luke Owoyesgire says that the parents should be patient as the police carry out the investigations. However, Owoyesigire has cautioned parents to always cater to their children’s emotions.