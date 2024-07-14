PANORAMA: Fratricide case that raises more questions than answers

On February 20, 2024, High Court Judge Alex Mackay Ajiji sentenced 42-year-old Richard Muhumuza to forty-two years in prison for the murder of his young brother Isaac Ainebyoona. Justice Ajiji deemed the defendant’s testimony as riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions and further averred that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt that the deceased died as a result of poisoning by Muhumuza. In Panorama tonight, we revisit the fratricide case that still raises more questions than answers.