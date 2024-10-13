PANKAJ OSWAL: Prisons officials task tycoon to back up his claims

Uganda Prisons has tasked tycoon Pankaj Oswal to provide evidence that he spent 370 million shillings to improve the welfare of his daughter, during her detention at Nakasongola prison, where she was remanded, on kidnap charges. Speaking to NTV, Frank Baine says Oswal should name the person, who received the money for that purpose. Oswal's is accused of involvement in the kidnap of Indian Chef Mukesh Menaria. Baine added that the tycoon’s daughter cleaning where she is staying does not amount to an abuse of her rights. The matter is in response to claims by the tycoon that his daughter is being abused while in detention.