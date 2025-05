Over 600 turn up for Bugoloobi Family Run to support youth and promote health

The third edition of the Bugoloobi Family Run, organized by the Church of the Resurrection, Bugoolobi – Church of Uganda, attracted over 600 participants this morning. The run, themed "Run for the Future Now," aims to raise resources to support the well-being of youths in the Bugoloobi community and promote physical fitness as part of efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases.