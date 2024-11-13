Over 400 SMEs in Uganda receive support for financial growth and stability

Over 400 small and medium enterprises have been equipped with essential tools to strengthen their businesses and achieve financial stability and growth by the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, in partnership with UAP Old Mutual Insurance Company. Despite their significant contribution to the economy, with 1.1 million SMEs accounting for 80% of Uganda’s GDP, SMEs often struggle to sustain their businesses long-term.