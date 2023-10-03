Over 200 senior S.6 at Ntare School indefinitely suspended for vandalism, indiscipline

Over 200 Senior Six students of Ntare School in Mbarara District have been indefinitely suspended for allegedly vandalizing school property. Some of the property destroyed include window panes, a water system, part of the school fence and recently installed CCTV cameras. According to the Headmaster, Saul Rwampororo, the suspended students were protesting the expulsion of their colleagues who were found in possession of mobile phones. The headmaster adds that their actions exhibited a high degree of indiscipline hence leading to their indefinite suspension to avoid more violence from taking centerstage. He said the school Board of Governors will sit this week to decide a forward following the indefinite suspension of the senior six candidates.