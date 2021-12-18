Over 100 UPDF trainees pass specialised training

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has today graduated 111 UPDF Officers after successful completion of the 16 week Junior Command and Staff Course in Jinja. Presiding over the ceremony, the Chief of training and recruitment, Brig Mathew Gureme commended the graduates for their competence in the course which called for increased integrity, reliability, fairness, commitment, and morals. Brig Gureme observed that continuous training is a cardinal function of the UPDF because the security environment keeps changing to expose a variety of new security threats. For his part, the Commandant of Junior Command and Staff College Jinja, Brig Winston Byaruhanga congratulated the Officers upon accomplishing another milestone in their military career.