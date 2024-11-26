Over 100 teachers join FIFA football for schools training in Hoima

Over 100 game teachers from different schools in the Kitara region have embraced the FIFA Football for Schools training program at Hoima Public Primary School in a bid to acquire skills that can be passed on to youngsters in schools to promote football growth from the grassroots. This follows a national launch in June 2024 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, in the presence of high-profile FIFA guests. FIFA Football for Schools was also highlighted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his message to the Ugandan football family as FUFA marked 100 years of existence in October.