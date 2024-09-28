Over 100 residents reinstated on contested Rwobunyonyi land

Resident District Commissioners of Hoima and Bunyoro have reinstated more than 100 people on the contested Rwobunyonyi land in Buraru sub-county, amidst protests from Hoima District Police Commander John Rutagira. Last week, the State Minister for Lands, Dr. Sam Mayanja, visited the area and ordered the Hoima District Security Committee to reinstate the residents who were evicted three years ago. It is alleged that the district police commander has remained resistant.