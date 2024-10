Over 1,000 people in Kamwenge struggle with elephantiasis

For over three decades, more than 1,000 people in Kamwenge district have endured the painful reality of living with elephantiasis, a neglected tropical disease that has ravaged their lives. The victims are not receiving constant treatment or consistent government intervention. They depend on sporadic relief from charity organizations. We have a report. Please note that some of you may find the images in this story distressing.