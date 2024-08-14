Over 1,000 exhibitors to showcase their products and services at UMA Trade Fair

The Uganda Manufacturing Association says that over 1,000 local and international exhibitors will participate in the week-long trade exhibition that will host representatives from 30 countries, across the globe from 2nd to 10th October this year. The Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturing Association says local manufacturers will have a chance to network and build partnerships with other international Manufacturers to enhance their product lines