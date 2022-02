Outgoing CID chief gives update on high profile cases

Former Police Director of Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo says the police have done most of their work in investigating high profile crimes during her time of office. Akullo said over 67 cases had been investigated, suspects have been arrested and pending trials are in the courts of law. Akullo was giving an update on high profile cases, as directed by the president, before handing over office to Major Tom Magambo.