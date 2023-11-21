Opposition pauses boycott to honor former Minister Joyce Mpanga

Members of the opposition in Parliament have temporarily suspended their boycott of plenary proceedings to pay tribute to the former minister Joyce Mpanga. The Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, stated that the group would later retreat to their bunkers to continue their protest against human rights abuses. Mpuuga used the moment to emphasize that with more forced disappearances, the country still has a long way to go to attain democracy.