OPPORTUNITY CREATION: African queen looks to support men, create jobs

With the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, some firms have used the opportunity to create new products, leading to the creation of new jobs. African Queen is introducing new products for Men from Imperial Leather, such as PZ Cussons. According to African Queen Managing Director, Innocent Tibayeita, the innovations have been made to match the job creation needs as well as tap into the country's innovation framework.