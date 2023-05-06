OPM explains why refugees are leaving Uganda

The government through the Ministry of relief disaster preparedness and Refugees has renewed calls to the international community to support refugees in Uganda. The country is host to over 1.5 million refugees who fled insecurity in their home countries. A group of about 100 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo last week intercepted at the Busia border attempting to head into Kenya, due to the worsening living conditions in the settlements. In response, the state minister for refugees Esther Anyakun says the office of the prime minister is aware of this situation which she blamed on reduced rations.