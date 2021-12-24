One dead, several injured as bus overturns on Kampala-Gulu highway

One passenger died on the spot and several were injured in an accident at Rwekunye on Kampala Gulu highway on Thursday evening. Police say driver was trying to dodge a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The Bus belonging to BTC bus company was from Kampala heading to Adjumani. The twenty five passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby clinics and Hospitals with the Majority being taken to Kiryandongo Hospital. The Police this week warned drivers to be extra careful on the road.