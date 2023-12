One dead in City House fire, millions in property lost

The police have confirmed the death of one person in a fire that engulfed the City House building along Luwum Street this morning. The raging fire, which reportedly started at around 8 am, took the police around three hours to extinguish. While most people escaped without injury, traders operating in this building were left in tears as they watched their property worth millions of shillings destroyed in the inferno.