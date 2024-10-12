Once thriving Busia market suffers as trade changes erode jobs

Residents of Busia District are always bearers of firsthand experience regarding the good and the bad of advancements in technology. A once-promising urban center where many were employed now has only a handful of jobs at the customs point, a nightmare blamed on the automation of the customs clearance systems. While residents ponder this challenge, jobs at the once-thriving cereal market in Busia town have also been wiped out. Dealers in cereals at the nearly empty market told our reporter, Jackson Onyango, that their predicament is the result of Kenyan importers having direct access to farmers in Uganda's hinterland.