Olympic gold medalists rise in rank, tipped on being role models

The Inspector General of Police has urged the public to be vigilant in the wake of terror attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic. Police political commissar Asan Kasingye who delivered Martins Okoth Ochola’s message said they have enhanced their policing initiatives with CCTV cameras in Municipalities, on the Highways and urban centres. The IGP also promoted Uganda’s Olympic gold medalists. Sudhir Byaruhanga attended the event at the Police headquarters in Kampala.