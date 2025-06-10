Old Mutual Uganda launches private wealth services

Old Mutual Uganda has officially launched Private Wealth, a new offering designed to help Ugandans manage, grow, and protect their assets, particularly in legacy and estate planning. The launch marks a significant milestone in the country's evolving investment culture, as more Ugandans begin to explore regulated financial markets, overcoming historical skepticism and limited awareness. Speaking at the event, Zac Kisesi, Managing Director of Old Mutual Uganda, highlighted the increasing interest among Ugandans in structured financial products, particularly money markets.